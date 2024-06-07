Lavrov calls for ceasefire in Gaza in phone call with top Israeli diplomat

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for an early ceasefire in Gaza in a phone call with top Israeli diplomat Israel Katz, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, focussing on the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Given the ongoing military operation in the Gaza Strip, as well as rising tensions in the West Bank and along the Israeli-Lebanese border, Russia highlighted the need to end military activities as soon as possible and ensure the necessary conditions for providing humanitarian assistance to all those in need," the statement reads.

"Special attention was paid to the issue of releasing Russian nationals held in the Gaza Strip," the document added. "The importance of continued active efforts to free all hostages was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

In addition, the Russian and Israeli foreign ministers also touched upon some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, the ministry said.