US government’s verbal assaults on Russia expose Washington’s despair — diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. The US administration’s verbal assaults on Russia expose Washington’s despair about its inability to continue imposing their will on other countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

Commenting on the latest anti-Russian statements made by US administration officials during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy, the ambassador said in a statement, posted on Telegram: "Russia always remembers and will remember the tragic history of World War II. We will not forget the millions of soldiers and ordinary people from different countries who gave their lives in the fight against the machine of death and xenophobia."

"We never failed to recognize the significant role of the allies in the anti-Hitler coalition, who helped the Red Army crush the Nazi vermin, that almost subjugated Europe. A humble tribute to the veterans - including those who, despite their advanced age, were able to attend the celebrations in France," he continued.

"I am sure that the participants of the heroic achievements were perplexed when they heard outright insults against great Russia and its leadership. They didn’t understand why the Soviet Union was not mentioned among the victors, why throw mud at their brothers-in-arms," the ambassador said. "At the same time, President Putin, despite the seriousness of the international situation and the rudeness of the public abuse of Washington politicians, never stoops to statements of this nature."

"The ‘barking of Tabaqui,’ coming from the US capital, speaks of one thing - despair due to the realization of the impossibility to continue imposing one’s own will on other nations," Antonov continued.

In his words, the United States "does not want to recognize the growing role of countries seeking independence from the West - not only Russia, but also many other states, including in Europe."

"The US continues to pose as the leader of the ‘free world,’ while at the same time brandishing the ‘sanctions baton.’ It advertises supposedly grandiose achievements in the economic sphere, while failing to protect the institution of the ‘American Dream’ at home," he said.

"It seems that the calmer are the statements made by the leadership of the Russian Federation when explaining our foreign policy approaches, military doctrine, and the root causes of the North Caucasian Military District, the more hysterical the attacks by Western leaders become," Antonov added. "Russophobes are doing everything to promote their own invented philosophy of the dangers allegedly emanating from Russia. Although, as President Putin clearly expressed, our actions are precisely a reaction to the steps, taken by the United States and its satellites."

Joe Biden’s offensive remarks

US President Joe Biden again referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dictator during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy.

"He’s a dictator and he is struggling to make sure he holds his country together while still keeping this assault going," the US president said in an interview with ABC television. Biden was commenting on Putin’s statement that supplies by Western countries of long-range weapons to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia were tantamount to their "direct participation in the war."

By insulting his Russian counterpart, Joe Biden harms his own reputation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.