Lavrov conveys Russia’s support to Burkina Faso in combating terrorism

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Russia supports Burkina Faso in its fight against terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov told reporters following his visit to Burkina Faso.

"You already have this support," Lavrov said, as he referred to a "very recent" visit to the West African country by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov who Russia’s top diplomat said discusses practical tasks with his counterparts in Burkina Faso "on a regular basis."

"I have no doubt that, thanks to this cooperation, the last remaining hot-beds of terrorism in Burkina Faso will be removed," Lavrov underscored.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Ouagadougou on his first-ever visit to Burkina Faso late on Tuesday. Earlier, Lavrov traveled to Guinea and the Republic of the Congo as part of his African tour.