MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is open for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, but they can be initiated only after the present-day territorial realities are recognized, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russia is open to holding a dialogue on Ukraine based on the consideration of our interests," he said in an interview with TASS. "Our position regarding a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement of the crisis remains unaltered.".