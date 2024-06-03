Russia sends new queries to US, Germany, France, Cyprus over Nord Stream blasts

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has sent more queries to the United States, Germany, France and Cyprus over terrorist acts committed against the interests of Russia and its citizens, including the explosions of Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, the PGO’s spokesman Andrey Ivanov has said.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has sent additional requests to the authorities of the United States, Germany, France and Cyprus concerned in connection with terrorist acts and related criminal acts committed on the territory of Russia against the interests of Russia and its citizens, including the act of international terrorism - the explosions of the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines," Ivanov said.

"In defiance of the available evidence the authorities of the United States, Cyprus and France concerned have not investigated the circumstances of financing and providing other assistance in committing these acts of terrorism. The authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany are evading their international obligations to cooperate with Russia."

The PGO official recalled that the countries in question were parties to the 1997 International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the 1999 International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism.

"In this regard, they are obliged to take measures to investigate terrorism and its financing, as well as to provide the maximum assistance in the investigation of such unlawful acts, including assistance in obtaining evidence necessary for the proceedings," Ivanov explained.

The additional requests "draw the attention of the competent authorities of these states to the need for taking measures to fulfill their international obligations to counter terrorist activity and its financing, to organize investigations into illegal activities and to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The Prosecutor General's Office said on April 3 that the supervisory agency considered the appeals of legislators Andrey Krasov, Nikolay Kharitonov and Yana Lantratova and public figures Alexander Dugin and Andrey Derkach for investigating the suspected involvement of persons and organizations located abroad in the organization and financing of a number of terrorist acts in Russia, as well as the undermining of the gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2. After studying the messages, the PGO sent relevant requests to the authorities of the United States, Germany, France and Cyprus concerned.