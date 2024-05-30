Russian nation deserves being ‘worshipped at its feet’ for heroism, unity — Putin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the people of Russia deserve "being worshipped at their feet" for its heroism and unity.

"Of course, the most heartfelt, the biggest words of gratitude we have to say to the huge collective called ‘the multinational people of Russia.’ To say the words of gratitude and to worship it at its feet," the head of state said during the state awards presentation ceremony in the Kremlin.

"There is no award to award an entire nation, but it is the heroism and the unity around the Homeland and its interests that is the foundation of all our victories - of the entire Russia and of each and every one of us," Putin underscored.

The president pointed out the words of one award recipient, who say that everyone will continue to "work hard, achieve results, keep going and, of course, follow the testaments of Alexander Nevskiy - everyone will fight where they stand.".