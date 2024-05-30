Russia views protests in Armenia as republic’s internal affair, diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow views the ongoing protests in Yerevan as an internal Armenian issue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, adding that Russia pursues friendly relations with the former Soviet republic.

"We view the political processes taking place in Armenia as this country’s internal affair," the Russian diplomat said.

"We, for one, have been pursuing a friendly and full-fledged relationship with the Armenian people," she emphasized.

Protests led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church, erupted in Armenia after news broke that Baku and Yerevan had agreed to delimit the border near the Tavush province. Yerevan agreed to cede four villages that used to belong to Azerbaijan during Soviet times and have been under Armenia’s control since the 1990s to Baku.

The Tavush for the Homeland movement has demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation as its activists blame the unilateral return of lands to Azerbaijan on him.