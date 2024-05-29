West’s goal to isolate Russia 'utopian' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The West’s goal to isolate Russia and disrupt its growth is utopian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of foreign embassies on the Ukrainian settlement.

"The [West’s] goal of isolating Russia and disrupting its development, impeding the realization of all the country’s capabilities, is simply illusory and utopian," the minister said.

In this regard, Lavrov stressed that Western politicians are constituted in such a way that they may actually believe they can isolate Russia. "Let them try. I think no one doubts that this will end in failure," the minister added.

"These goals were determined after the USSR collapsed. But after realizing that Russia will not fall in line and follow any orders, this narrative was preserved and now manifests itself through the Ukraine conflict," the Russian foreign minister concluded.