Russia knows about Western mercenaries in Ukraine, nothing new about that — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is well aware of the fact that there are Western mercenaries in Ukraine, there is nothing new about that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference as he wrapped up his visit to Uzbekistan.

"As far as mercenaries being or possibly being in Ukraine, we are well aware of that, there is nothing new about that," he said when commenting on the signing of an agreement allowing French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky.

Russia constantly hears foreign speech, including English, French and Polish, in radio intercepts in Ukraine.