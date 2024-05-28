Top Russian senator may soon pay official visit to Ethiopia

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko expects to soon pay an official visit to Ethiopia and continue the dialogue with parliamentarians on the issue of bilateral cooperation, according to a congratulatory telegram sent to Ethiopian House of Federation Speaker Agegnehu Teshager.

"Russia and Ethiopia are bound by long-standing and multifaceted relations. I am convinced that we have all the possibilities to strengthen cooperation between the Russian Federation Council and the Ethiopian House of Federation. I hope to visit your hospitable country soon, Mr. Speaker, and continue our dialogue in all directions of mutual interest for the well-being of our countries," Matviyenko wrote in a telegram in connection with Ethiopia's national holiday - the Day of Victory of Democratic Forces.

She congratulated Teshager on the national holiday and wished him success "in responsible state activities" and the people of Ethiopia stability, harmony and peace.