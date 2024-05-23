Putin’s aide describes Russia-Bahrain talks as useful

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov believes that the negotiations between Bahrain and Russia on Thursday were very useful.

"That was a very useful discussion, I’d say amazingly useful and interesting," Ushakov told reporters, commenting on talks between King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin and a meeting involving the two countries’ ministers.

According to Ushakov, the two sides agreed "to step up cooperation across the board."

Talks between the Russian leader and the royal of Bahrain, including in the presence of ministers, lasted about two hours. Following the meeting, seven documents were signed.