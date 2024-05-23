Putin, King of Bahrain to hold talks in two sessions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will be held today in the Kremlin first with their inner circles and then over an official breakfast, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"First, the president and the king will talk in a small group and then break out into two delegations. This will be in the format of an official breakfast," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The meeting will be held in the Grand Kremlin Palace. As part of the talks, a number of agreements are to be signed.

The King of Bahrain arrived in Moscow on May 22 on an official visit.