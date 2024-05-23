One killed, 11 injured in Ukrainian armed forces' shelling of DPR

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. One civilian of the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) town of Gorlovka has been killed and 11 others injured as a result of artillery shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, regional head Denis Pushilin has said.

"One civilian has been killed and 11 more people were injured today as a result of massive artillery fire from the enemy on the Central City district of Gorlovka. <...> Seven attacks were recorded. The adversary fired 17 munitions. They used barrel artillery of 155 mm caliber," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the authorities, no children were wounded. "As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed units, a residential house, power lines and a store in Gorlovka, as well as a power line in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk were damaged," the DPR head added.