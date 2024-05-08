Russia not to let West forget about investigation of Nord Stream sabotage — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia will not let the West forget about the investigation of the detonation of Nord Stream gas pipelines, which must be transparent and non-politicized, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to seek a transparent and non-politicized investigation of the sabotage," the diplomat said.

The ministry spokeswoman also pointed out that the investigation is being performed with involvement of relevant Russian agencies, "despite the artificial obstructions, being created by the West."

According to Zakharova, the sabotage caused a threat to not only regional, but global energy security, and it demands a "collective reaction from the global community."

"We once again point out that, considering the volume of gas export through ‘Nord Stream 1’ and the money, invested into the construction of ‘Nord Stream 2’, our country is the victim here," underscored. "We hoped that the stakeholders will review their position, will abolish the unnecessary politicization and will resort to cooperation."

"As they stated the end of national investigation, neither Copenhagen nor Stockholm provided any results of their investigations to Russia. It is actually a great question of whether there were any at all. We get an impression that the Danish and Swedish authorities know for sure who designed this terrorist attack and simply decided to distance themselves from this case. Alternatively, they are under such strong political pressure that they realize that this is a matter of life and death for them," Zakharova concluded.