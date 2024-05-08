EAEU membership of benefit to Armenia, other countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) provides a notable addition to GDP growth of its members, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin expects Armenia to suspend its EAEU membership.

"All member states are interested in continuing EAEU development," he stressed.

"Overall the integration process [within the Eurasian Economic Union] itself is quite successful, it ensures outstripping development of member states," Peskov said. "Member states are aware of that and the share of this integration process is surely massively notable in annual GDP growth rates of EAEU countries," he noted.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for economic integration that brings together Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan, Moldova and Cuba are observer countries.