Putin calls serving Russian people huge honor, responsibility, sacred duty

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called serving Russia and its people a huge honor, responsibility and a sacred duty.

"I’ve just read out the words of the presidential oath. Its text encapsulates the essence of the highest mission of the head of state - to preserve Russia and to serve our people. I understand that this is a huge honor, responsibility and a sacred duty," he said.

"This is what defined the purpose and the content of my work in the previous years," Putin noted.