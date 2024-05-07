Putin says Russia’s top priority to uphold long-held values, traditions

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Going forward, Russia's top priorities will be to have a thriving population and preserve its centuries-old values and traditions, President Vladimir Putin said.

"These are, first of all, government initiatives aimed at sustainable population growth," the president said in his inauguration speech, listing the country’s top priorities. He emphasized that "support for centuries-old family values and traditions will continue to unite public and religious associations, political parties at all levels of the government."

Putin emphasized that decisions on the development of the country and regions should be effective and fair, and improve the welfare and quality of life of Russian families.