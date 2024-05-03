Russian diplomat says Moldovan government continues unlawful steps to pressure opposition

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Moldovan government continues to put pressure on the political opposition and the head of the country’s autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In Moldova, pressure on the political opposition continues. On April 24, a criminal case, which was fabricated against the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, was submitted to the court. As independent Moldovan experts believe, the real reason behind this was the participation of the head of the region in the congress of the Moldovan opposition in Moscow on April 21, where the creation of the electoral bloc Victory was announced," she said at a news conference.

She also said Chisinau is setting up a legislation to rewrite history and strengthening "double standards regarding mercenaries."

"Under the Moldovan Criminal Code, it (being a mercenary - TASS) is a criminal offense, but the authorities turn a blind eye to the actions of Moldovan citizens who fight for money on the side of Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova continued. "Such policy causes not only indignation of Moldovan citizens, but also embarrasses, to put it mildly, the Western handlers of the Chisinau regime. Even the US State Department, in its 2023 human rights report, had to acknowledge such problems in Moldova as selective, politically motivated application of laws, widespread corruption in Moldovan governemnt institutions, torture and other cruel and degrading treatment."

"The incompetence of [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu's team turns it in the eyes of Western sponsors into a suitcase without a handle, which is a pain to carry around and a shame to throw away," the diplomat stated.