New trouble spots crop up in Eurasia — CSTO secretary general

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The emergence of new points of tension is being provoked in Eurasia as geopolitical struggle goes into high gear, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has told TASS.

"Naturally, geopolitical transformations and the changes that are taking place in the modern system of collective relations affect the CSTO," he said. "More and more factors influence the military-political situation in Eurasia. The aggravation of the geopolitical struggle here provokes the emergence of new trouble spots and adds fuel to long-standing problems."

"One of the organization's priorities in such conditions is stronger interaction among CSTO member states," Tasmagambetov stated. "We will steadily continue our activities along these lines."

The CSTO has been actively developing external relations with international organizations such as the United Nations, the CIS and the SCO, the organization’s secretary general said.

"Our positions on many security-related issues are identical, which creates a space for cooperation," Tasmagambetov said.

He also stressed that "the more than 30-year history of the existence of the Collective Security Treaty Organization has not only demonstrated great demand for such an alliance, but also outlined certain prospects."