Ukrainian national detained at Russian-Georgian border for suspected espionage

VLADIKAVKAZ, April 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian citizen has been apprehended in Russia’s North Caucasus region of North Ossetia on suspicion of espionage, the regional department of the Russian FSB border service said.

"A 36-year-old Ukrainian citizen was involved in collecting and passing to the Ukrainian special services the information about the location of military personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the zone of the special military operation through an internet messenger," the statement said.

The suspect is charged under Article 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code (espionage). He may face up to 20 years in jail.