Ties that bind Russia, China unbreakable — senior Russian diplomat

BEIJING, April 18./TASS/. The strong relations between Russia and China cannot be ruined by outside forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an address to participants at a forum of young scientists.

"At this point, the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China is going strong, serving as a model of cooperation between major countries in the modern world," Rudenko said in the address read out to the forum by Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko.

"Our ties rely on a firm basis of mutual trust, the principles of equality and non-interference in internal affairs, and are immune against outside attempts to incite problems and contradictions," said the address to the forum devoted to the prospects for the development of Russian-Chinese relations going forward.

Rudenko emphasized the very good ties between Russia and China on the political track, the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in practical areas, and the two countries' desire to strengthen humanitarian ties.

According to him, working more closely in science and education is a priority, including getting young people from Russia and China involved in sci-tech projects. In this context, the forum of young scientists is of special importance, he added.

The forum, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, opened on Thursday at Jilin University in Changchun, the administrative center of China’s northeastern Jilin province. During the forum, young experts and scientists from leading academic and research centers of Russia and China will analyze the pace of the development of the two countries’ relations, discuss political and economic interaction on the global arena, as well as work out possible options for giving a boost to regional cooperation.

On October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the People's Republic of China. On the next day, the USSR, of which Russia is the legal successor, was the first country in the world to recognize the PRC.