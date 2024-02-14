Putin says it is good Western leaders have seen his interview with Carlson

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said it is a good fact that Western leaders have watched his interview and thanked journalist Tucker Carlson for being a mediator in communication.

"It’s good that they watch and listen to what I say. If we cannot be engaged in a direct dialogue now for some reasons associated with them, we should be grateful to Mr. Carlson for being able to do so through him as a mediator. That is why it is good that they listen or watch," Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist for the Rossiya-1 television channel.