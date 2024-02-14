Special military operation to continue until achieving all goals — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation will be over once all its goals are achieved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The special military operation will continue until the moment when all its set goals are achieved," he said.

The Kremlin official pointed out that the West’s involvement in the conflict may prolong the special operation but not change its course. "The special military operation was launched against Ukraine. With time, it morphed into a war against the collective West. This is the war when the countries of the collective West led by the US are directly involved in the conflict. Yes, it may result in the operation taking a bit longer but it cannot change its course," Peskov stressed.