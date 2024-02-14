Air defenses down nine Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions, Black Sea

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions and over the Black Sea last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in Russia using nine fixed-wing UAVs was thwarted last night. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Belgorod Region, one drone over the Voronezh Region and six UAVs over the Black Sea," the statement reads.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev, in turn, wrote on Telegram that on-duty air defense had detected and destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the region. According to preliminary reports, there was no damage on the ground, the governor added.