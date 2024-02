MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a drone near Belgorod, no one was hurt, governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defense system shot down a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle near the village of Maysky in the Belgorod district. Information about consequences on the ground is being verified," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that according to preliminary data, no one was hurt.