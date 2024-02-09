Russia-China relationship unaffected by global turbulence, Russian ambassador says

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. Last year’s global turbulence has not affected the development of Russian-Chinese relations, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said in a video message on the eve of Chinese New Year.

"Against the backdrop of a turbulent international situation last year, the relations between our countries continued to develop in a stable and steady manner, while bilateral trade exceeded $240 bln," the Russian diplomat said, adding that Cross Years of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports were a success, too.

Morgulov also expressed his confidence that Years of Culture to be held in Russia and China in 2024-2025 will give a new impetus to the development of the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries’ peoples.

This year, Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, February 10, starting a year of the Wood Dragon.