Putin, Xi emphasize strong relations between Russia, China in phone call — aide

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded the high level of cooperation between the Russian Federation and China in their recent telephone conversation, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"The heads of state noted with satisfaction that Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in 2023 continued to develop progressively and are now at an unprecedentedly high level. Both sides stressed that cooperation between our countries is of a friendly, good-neighborly nature and is undoubtedly mutually beneficial. It is fundamentally important that Moscow and Beijing provide mutual support on key issues affecting each other’s national interests," Ushakov said.

He recalled that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries - on October 2, 1949, the day after the formation of the People's Republic of China, the Soviet Union was the first to recognize China and provided significant assistance in the formation of the People's Republic.

"It was noted that at this current, new stage, the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is undoubtedly becoming more meaningful and diversified," Ushakov added.