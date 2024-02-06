Israeli ambassador leaves Russian foreign ministry after being summoned there

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin has left the Russian foreign ministry where she was summoned to due to her inadmissible media pronouncements.

She refused to speak to journalists when leaving the ministry after spending some 100 minutes there.

The Russian foreign ministry told TASS earlier that Halperin would be summoned following her interview with the Kommersant daily. The ministry slammed her pronouncements as "an extremely bad beginning of her diplomatic mission, which is supposed to be aimed at developing bilateral relations in the interests of the peoples of the two countries."