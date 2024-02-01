Russia sees growing interest in development of cooperation within BRICS — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The interest of friendly states around the world in development of cooperation within the BRICS is growing, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia’s sherpa in the BRICS Sergey Ryabkov.

"We see a growing interest of like-minded states across the world in development of cooperation within the BRICS," he said during a press conference after the first sherpa meeting under the Russian presidency in the association.

According to Ryabkov, these states "find the key principles that the cooperation within the BRICS is based upon very appealing."

"This includes the respect for international law and each other’s interests, for each state’s right for sovereign choice of its development path. This includes solidarity and mutual assistance," the diplomat explained.

"Responding to the intent of a wide circle of states to strengthen its ties with the BRICS, we have commenced the work on defining the modalities of partner states’ categories," Ryabkov continued. "We will also actively engage the BRICS+/outreach dialogue mechanisms for cooperation with third countries."

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that "a busy year lies ahead."

"The first sherpa and su-sherpa meeting within the ten-state format assigned a good tempo to our cooperation," he stated. "I am certain that our BRICS friends, including representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, business and academia, will actively participate in all events of the official 2024 calendar and will make a significant contribution to achievement of practical results in all areas of our strategic partnership.".