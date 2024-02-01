Russia hopes Armenia's accession to ICC does not affect bilateral relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Armenia's accession to the International Criminal Court (ICC) is its sovereign affair, it is important for Russia that it does not negatively affect relations between Moscow and Yerevan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is nothing to comment on. In general, this is Armenia's sovereign right," the Kremlin spokesman said. "But on the other hand, it is important for us that such decisions do not negatively affect both de jure and de facto our relations, which we value and want to develop," he pointed out.

On February 1, Armenia became the 124th full member of the Hague-based ICC after officially submitting documents to the court confirming Yerevan’s ratification of the ICC’s founding Rome Statute. The ICC said that the Armenian side also submitted documents confirming that "Armenia retroactively accepts the ICC's jurisdiction since May 10, 2021.".