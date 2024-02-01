{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia hopes Armenia's accession to ICC does not affect bilateral relations — Kremlin

On February 1, Armenia became the 124th full member of the Hague-based ICC after officially submitting documents to the court confirming Yerevan’s ratification of the ICC’s founding Rome Statute

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Armenia's accession to the International Criminal Court (ICC) is its sovereign affair, it is important for Russia that it does not negatively affect relations between Moscow and Yerevan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is nothing to comment on. In general, this is Armenia's sovereign right," the Kremlin spokesman said. "But on the other hand, it is important for us that such decisions do not negatively affect both de jure and de facto our relations, which we value and want to develop," he pointed out.

On February 1, Armenia became the 124th full member of the Hague-based ICC after officially submitting documents to the court confirming Yerevan’s ratification of the ICC’s founding Rome Statute. The ICC said that the Armenian side also submitted documents confirming that "Armenia retroactively accepts the ICC's jurisdiction since May 10, 2021.".

Foreign policyArmenia
Timeframes for Maduro’s visit to Russia currently being coordinated, Russian envoy says
Ahead of Nicolas Maduro’s arrival, a Venezuelan delegation will attend the international forum of supporters of the fight against modern practices of neo-colonialism, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov added
Ukrainian military intelligence chief turns down post of top military commander — media
According to it, Budanov was considered one of the main candidates to replace the current top military commander Valery Zaluzhyy
Spy planes from NATO countries were near Crimea before Ukrainian attack — Flightradar24
Two hours before the air alert a US Navy P-8A Poseidon, a UK Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint and an Italian Air Force E-550A flew over Romania near the Black Sea coast
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
Russian forces improve positions in Donetsk area in past day — Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian army lost up to 310 troops, as well as two tanks, three infantry carriers, 11 motor vehicles, a Krab self-propelled howitzer and two Msta-B howitzers
US, UK striking Houthi targets in Yemen — television
According to the report, the northern outskirts of the city of Saada - the administrative center of the same-name governorate were attacked
Press review: US mulling payback strike on Iran and West wants robust arms sector for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 30th
Russia to focus on countries seeking rapprochement with BRICS — Lavrov
"BRICS is powerful enough to shape the global agenda, by consistently defending interests of the global majority, presenting its vision of how a future world order would look like," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Accession to ICC further complicates Armenia's uneasy relations with Russia — area expert
According to Stanislav Pritchin, Yerevan's main goal was to get an additional opportunity to put pressure on Azerbaijan, with which Armenia has long been in conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russian-Chinese military cooperation developing apace on all tracks — defense minister
Sergey Shoigu emphasized that the actions of Russia and China "are not directed against third countries"
Russia achieves 100-percent import substitution in warship construction
In 2024, the Navy will receive 12 surface warships and four submarines
Polish PM says no more free weapons for Ukraine
"It will no longer be gratuitous aid, because it is clear that certain opportunities have reached their end," Donald Tusk said
Kiev has not suspended POW exchanges after attack on Il-76 — Russian Foreign Ministry
Over the past day, 195 Russian servicemen were exchanged for 195 Ukrainian servicemen
Putin: Russian sports authorities must come to accord on national athletes’ Olympic future
The head of state said he was well aware of discrimination against Russian athletes at high-level sports on the international stage
Numerous Olympic events are ‘incomplete’ without Russia’s participation — Putin
The President stressed that Russia "would strictly abide by the principles of Olympism"
Russia going through important phase of strengthening its sovereignty — Putin
The incumbent head of state thanked his campaign activists for support at a crucial time in the country's development
US-made GLSDB munitions on their way to Ukraine conflict zone — diplomat
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also pledged to help restore Ukraine’s defense industry
Russia offers Mideast countries to jointly produce weapons
The Russian display at the Saudi show has doubled this year
UN court rejects most of Ukraine’s racial discrimination complaints against Russia
The court found that Moscow violated the convention against racial discrimination by the way it implemented school education in the Ukrainian language in Crimea after 2014
Hungarian PM to meet with Zelensky once Hungarians in Ukraine get rights back — diplomat
The Uzhgorod talks also addressed a possible meeting between the two countries’ leaders
Meetings on 'Zelensky’s formula' ignore peace initiatives by Brazil, South Africa — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, an approach like this "indicates a total lack of respect and complete disregard for any opinion except one’s own"
Ecuador to transfer Russian weapons to US in exchange for new ones, president confirms
Meanwhile, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that under the bilateral military cooperation agreement, Ecuador cannot transfer military products to third countries without Russia’s written consent
Reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace process impossible without truce — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noticed that "UN leaders at all levels are unanimous" in their support for an urgent and widespread ceasefire as a prerequisite for rendering humanitarian assistance on proper scale
UN court rejects almost all of Ukraine’s terrorism-related complaints against Russia
Ukraine sought to prove that the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic are terrorist organizations, and Russia gave them funding and weapons
Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones ten to one — Putin
The Russian leader said he was determined to press ahead with prisoner swaps
Russia says its forces repulse six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy‘s losses were up to 280 troops, two armored fighting vehicles and seven motor vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Belarus looking for logistics routes through Russia, Iran to India — diplomat
According to Dmitry Krutoy, Belarus plans to expand the range of goods for transshipment through Astrakhan ports
Russia’s Medvedev announces plans to deploy new weapons on Kuril Islands
The politician emphasized that the Kurils "is not a `disputed region’, it is Russia"
Russia not in talks on gas transit through Ukraine with either Brussels or Kiev — Novak
The official said that the possibility of selling gas to Europe at the border with Ukraine was also not being discussed
Kronshtadt submarine joins Russian Navy
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Northern fleet Commander Alexander Moiseyev, and representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the shipyard
Nuland arrives in Kiev to look into Zelensky-Zaluzhny conflict — Russian diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also believes that Nuland does not have the task of reconciling Zelensky and Zaluzhny
BMG cuts ties with former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters due to his political views
Roger Waters' remarks about Israel, Ukraine and the United States reportedly "caused no shortage of controversy"
Russia designs automatic guidance for combat robots
The system automatically detects the flecks of hostile heat seekers and opens fire at them
Humanitarian aid meant for Ukrainians being sold online — MFA
"According to Ukrainian media and social networks, some nonprofit organizations are stealing foreign humanitarian aid on a par with the ministry," Maria Zakharova noted
US reluctant to see soonest end to Ukrainian conflict — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov desctibed the US decision to send GLSDB long-range precision weapons to Kiev as "a kind of a reaction to the terrorist attack"
Taiwan records approach of 33 Chinese PLA aircraft, six vessels in past day
Taiwanese aircraft, vessels and air defense systems were dispatched to monitor them, the statement reads
Valieva learned about her positive doping test on February 6, 2022 — newspaper
It was the day of the short program of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing
Argentina’s top diplomat does not rule out Milei-Putin talks
Argentina’s top diplomat also said that she had discussed the upcoming G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in Rio de Janeiro on February 21-22 with Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov
Germany sends IRIS-T missile, 24 APCs, 4 Bandvagn 206 off-road vehicles to Ukraine in week
The total amount of German aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and military aid, has exceeded €27 billion since February 2022
Russian lawmakers to call on US Congress to hold those behind Il-76 downing responsible
Supporting the neo-Nazi ideology and encouraging it "in Ukraine only provokes the Kiev clique to continue terror and escalate violence, while pushing the world closer to a global catastrophe," the document reads
Chinese diplomat denies FBI reports of planned hacking attacks in case of conflict
According to Wang Wenbin, by accusing China of hacking, the US is being "extremely irresponsible, not distinguishing between good and evil"
Kiev warns West about critical shortage of artillery rounds — news agency
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov asked EU allies to make a greater effort to meet the pledge to country Ukraine with 1 million shells
S-400, other issues preventing Turkey’s return to F-35 production program — media
The source notes that it does not appear realistic at this point for Turkey to back down on the S-400 issue for the sake of returning to the F-35 project
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Velikie Luki submarine to join Navy this year
Submarines of project 677 are designated for independent operations against surface warships and submarines in the assigned area, cruise missile strikes at ground targets and anti-submarine defense of coastal areas
Russia insists on international probe into Il-76 plane crash — Putin
The head of state said that there were no international organizations willing to hold an investigation
Russia’s Il-76 plane was presumably downed by Patriot missile system — source
The Ukrainian armed forces shot down an Il-76 military cargo aircraft over Russia's borderline Belgorod Region on January 24
Tatarstan opens Wagnermaier semitrailer plant
The planned output is three thousand ready semitrailers per year
Dollar slides to 89.95 rubles, euro down to 97.32 rubles on Moscow Exchange
In turn, the yuan rate grew by 1.2 kopecks, to 12.513 rubles
Under Secretary of State Nuland arrives in Ukraine
"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society," Victoria Nuland said
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian drone command posts in Kupyansk area
According to Sergey Zybinsky, Russian units also destroyed a US-made M-777 howitzer
Russia, China actively negotiating contract on gas supplies via Power of Siberia-2 — Novak
The minister said at the end of December 2023 that the approval of economic and commercial terms on the implementation of the Power of Siberia-2 project by Gazprom and China’s CNPC was being finalized
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 52.4 points in January
Moreover, the PMI index value in January signals the weakest upturn in the health of the manufacturing sector since July 2023
Russia calls on West to refrain from unsubstantiated accusations about European war plans
According to Maria Zakharova, the West has launched this media campaign to justify its aid to Ukraine
Ukraine’s top general Zaluzhny to remain in his post, but his ousting a done deal — WP
During their meeting on Monday, the commander and the president clashed over "how many soldiers Ukraine needs to mobilize this year," the newspaper claimed
OPEC+ monitoring committee to assess oil markets during online meeting
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT)
Polymetal plans to sell Russian assets by end of March 2024
On May 19, 2023, the US Treasury included the Russian entity of Polymetal into the sanction list
Kalashnikov to display new military outfit in Saudi Arabia
The company will also display its battle-tested products, such as KUB loitering munition and SKAT 350M drone
Russian brigade takes one of key strongholds of Ukrainian army in South Donetsk area
The ministry noted that the actions of the assault groups from the air were coordinated by drone crews
HAMAS agrees to gradual release of Palestinians jailed in Israel
It is expected that during the first phase of the agreements, movement "will not demand the release of individuals sentenced to lengthy prison terms"
Assets held on Type C accounts far exceed Russian investors’ frozen paper — Central Bank
The Central Bank of Russia is waiting for a decision by the relevant government commission to launch the swap mechanism, Olga Shishlyannikova said
Massive asteroid to pass by Earth on February 2
According to astronomers, the next potentially dangerous celestial body to pass by the Earth will be Apophis, which is 370 meters in diameter, on April 14, 2029
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
The nomination was proposed by Abid Raja, Norway’s former minister of culture and the deputy chair of the Liberal Party
UAE mediated efforts to return Russian soldiers from captivity, says Defense Ministry
Earlier, the ministry said that 195 Russian servicemen had been returned from Kiev-controlled territory as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side
Yemeni Houthis attack US commercial ship with missiles
The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria added that it was registered a direct hit
Russia has tools to counteract US-made GLSDB bombs, diplomat says
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Russia is aware that the United States has tested these weapons in Ukraine
UNRWA in charge of all humanitarian aid coming to Gaza — UN chief
Antonio Guterres thinks, work of organization should be continued
Russian, Lebanese diplomats discuss Gaza, escalation in Yemen
The Russian side reaffirmed its "unchanging position in support of the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Lebanese Republic, emphasizing the inadmissibility of further geographical expansion of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict"
Russia disrupts no international bonds cooperating with Iran, North Korea — MFA
Maria Zakharova has repeatedly stressed that accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK are unfounded and unsubstantiated
Suspicions against UNRWA not an excuse for collective punishment — Russia’s UN envoy
It is crucial that not only should the information from Israel be taken into account, but also the information from the Palestinians, Vasily Nebenzya said
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Mossad chief puts forward plan to release 35 Israeli hostages in exchange for 35-day truce
As many as 136 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, Channel 12 said
Moscow labels potential EU asset seizure as 'act of trade war'
According to Maria Zakharova, the EU realizes that Moscow will give an extremely harsh response to any possible seizure of its frozen assets
Russia to contract Koalitsia-SV guns — Shoigu
The minister noted that Uraltransmash had acquired new tools and considerably increased the output
Russian forces advance west of Verboroye in Zaporozhye area, politician says
"We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," Vladimir Rogov specified
Zaluzhny to be dismissed as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military this week — CNN
Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate GUR, Kirill Budanov, and Commander of the Ukrainian military’s ground forces Alexander Syrsky, are named as possible successors to Valery Zaluzhny
Russian air defenses believed to have shot down aerial target over Sevastopol — governor
First responders were sent to the scene and the situation continues to be monitored
China stands firm in support of Russia on Ukraine issue despite US pressure
"As the two most important and key forces in the world, we should decisively respond to global challenges," Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed
Weekly inflation in Russia grows to 0.16% — statistics
Consumer prices rose by 0.62% since early January
Russia cautions US against deploying nuclear arms in UK — diplomat
Russia recommends "before it’s too late, to begin getting rid of anti-Russian phobias which by their very nature cannot be cured by tanks or tactical nuclear warheads", Konstantin Gavrilov said
US to respond to attack on its forces in Middle East — White House
John Kirby also said the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group was responsible for the attack, which left three US service members dead and over 40 wounded
Lavrov outlines Russia’s foreign policy priorities for strengthening sovereignty
"In his speech, the minister focused on the key goals of Russia’s foreign policy, including ensuring national interests, strengthening national sovereignty and consolidating Russia’s leading positions in the international arena," the statement reads
Russian air defenses shoot down 17 Ukrainian missiles over Black Sea, three over Crimea
The defense ministry specified that missile fragments had landed on the territory of a military base near the Crimean settlement of Lyubimovka
Press review: EU barking at Russia louder than real bite and Zaluzhny sacking rumors swirl
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 31st
Russia will not stop POW exchanges with Ukraine — Putin
Over the past 24 hours, 195 Russian servicemen were exchanged for 195 Ukrainian servicemen
No one will be able to destroy foundation of Russia-Italy relations — Foreign Ministry
Moscow firmly believes that Italy's abandonment of its anti-Russian policy and the gradual restoration of pragmatic and mutually respectful cooperation will indeed meet bilateral interests
Ust-Luga oil products terminal resumes operation
The fire outbreak occurred in the port of Ust-Luga on January 21
Cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov included in Crew-9 mission to ISS — NASA
It will be the first space flight in Gorbunov’s career
Protesting farmers drive their tractors into Brussels, move to European Quarter
They are not trying to block traffic and are moving at the speed of around 30 kmph
West waging full-scale war against Russia in order to destroy it — Security Council
Washington is "inciting its vassals against Moscow," but is trying to maintain favorable contacts, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the Russian Security Council’s secretary, said
NATO’s attempts to hype Taiwan issue for Ukraine’s sake doomed — Chinese daily
The newspaper believes it will be difficult for the head of the North Atlantic Alliance "to overcome Western fatigue over support for Kiev," no matter how much he may be "hyping China and Russia threats"
Russia criticizes US for fanning flames on Korean Peninsula — MFA
According to the statement, the incessant aggressive provocations by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo push Pyongyang into taking substantiated measures to safeguard its national defense and security
Almaz-Antey displays Vityaz air defense in Saudi Arabia
Vityaz S-350E air defense missile system is highly maneuverable and can rapidly change positions, operating autonomously or under the command of superiors
Ukrainian forces shell cities to provoke Russia into retaliating — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that no matter how you look at it, this is a crime
Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity return to Moscow
Zvezda television showed video footage of a Russian military transport plane’s arrival
Russia to display first MRAP commando vehicle in Saudi Arabia
Visitors will also see Spartak, Typhoon-K armored automobiles and ZSA protected sanitary vehicle
Russia's ‘in-kind’ response to possible confiscation of assets holding West back — expert
Attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets intensify the processes of de-globalization and fragmentation of the international financial space, Head of BKF Bank's analysis department Maxim Osadchiy noted
UN court turns down Ukraine’s compensation lawsuit against Russia — ministry
Court recognized there is no discrimination against Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea
Russian air defenses shoot down two aerial targets above borderline Belgorod Region
First reports of the incident indicated no damage or casualties
Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec
The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe
Duma to discuss addressing US Congress over downing of Russia’s Il-76 plane — speaker
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it had already been established that Ukraine used a US-made Patriot system to shoot down the Russian Il-76 plane with Ukrainian POWs last week
