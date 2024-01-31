Russia’s Il-76 plane was presumably downed by Patriot missile system — source

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A Russian Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian POWs was presumably downed by a Western-made Patriot missile system, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Most likely, a Patriot missile system was used. A probe continues" he said. Another source confirmed this information to TASS.

Il-76 crash

The Ukrainian armed forces shot down an Il-76 military cargo aircraft over Russia's borderline Belgorod Region on January 24. The aircraft was carrying captive Ukrainian military personnel who had been slated to be exchanged in a prisoner swap. The crash killed all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs. The Russian Defense Ministry described the incident as a terrorist attack, pointing out that Kiev had been aware of the mission to transport Ukrainian POWs for a prisoner swap set to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint. However, Kiev attacked the plane in order to accuse Moscow of killing Ukrainian service members, the ministry noted.