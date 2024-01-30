West intel agencies push 'alternative vote,' phish for Russians’ personal data — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. A Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) commission probing foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs has registered attempts by Western intelligence services to surreptitiously obtain the personal data of Russian citizens ahead of the country’s presidential election in March, said Vasily Piskarev, chair of the State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee.

"The commission is registering attempts by Western intel services to illegally gather the personal data of Russian citizens ahead of the [presidential] election, including by using resources of extremist and foreign NGOs that are undesirable elements in Russia, as well as the capabilities of a number of foreign agents and relocated Russians," the commission quoted Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel. "Among other things, they have launched information campaigns and projects to hold 'alternative online voting' in the 2024 election," he added.

According to the lawmaker, citizens are being encouraged to download special "allegedly untraceable" voting apps, "sign petitions to recognize the election as illegitimate, undergo training for being an observer at polling stations, take part in interactive surveys or make donations to the organizers." "The authors ask people to register as they issue persistent guarantees of the confidentiality of the [respondents’] personal data, including passport number, name, email address and residential address," Piskarev added.

Such actions are aimed not only at carrying out gross interference in the Russian election, but also at "inducing citizens to engage in confidential cooperation (treason) with all ensuing legal ramifications," he warned.