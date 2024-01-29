Russian diplomat quips that Biden should ‘form an international coalition’ to free Texans

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova joked that US President Joe Biden should "form an international coalition" to free Texans amid the standoff between Washington and Texan authorities.

"It’s high time the American president, following in his predecessor [Barack] Obama's footsteps, declares 'Texas must go' and assembles an international coalition to liberate its residents in the name of democracy," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

In August 2011, United States President Barack Obama said "Assad must go" when referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad as part of the political settlement of the conflict in the country.

Current situation in Texas

On January 22, Fox News reported that the Supreme Court of the United States ruled to remove the 30-mile-long razor wire fence on the US-Mexico border in Texas, which had been installed to control the influx of illegal immigrants. This ruling allows the border patrol to take down the wire fencing along the border while a lawsuit is pending. The Texas National Guard blocked US Border Patrol agents from accessing a section of the Mexican border along the Rio Grande river. State officials have repeatedly argued that the US administration has not been properly guarding the border, resulting in an increased number of illegal immigrants. Texas began relocating them by bus to major American cities, including Washington, New York and Chicago.

On January 27, former US President Donald Trump labeled the situation on the border with Mexico, caused by the influx of illegal immigrants, as a "weapon of mass destruction" against the country.