Developing Russia-EU economic ties in medium term is impossible — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia understands that the development of trade and economic ties with the European Union in the medium term is impossible, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"We proceed from reality and recognize that developing trade and economic connections with the EU in the medium term is unlikely," he said. At the same time, Overchuk stressed that "it was not Russia that broke economic ties with Europe, and it was not Russia that began to impose sanctions.".