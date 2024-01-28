{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Developing Russia-EU economic ties in medium term is impossible — Russia’s Deputy PM

At the same time, Alexey Overchuk stressed that "it was not Russia that broke economic ties with Europe, and it was not Russia that began to impose sanctions"

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia understands that the development of trade and economic ties with the European Union in the medium term is impossible, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"We proceed from reality and recognize that developing trade and economic connections with the EU in the medium term is unlikely," he said. At the same time, Overchuk stressed that "it was not Russia that broke economic ties with Europe, and it was not Russia that began to impose sanctions.".

EAEU GDP growth in 2024 projected to reach over 2.5% — Russia’s Deputy PM
In 2022, Armenia’s GDP grew by 12.6%, Kyrgyzstan’s - by 6.3%, Alexey Overchuk said
Ukrainian troops lose up to 55 military personnel, howitzer in Kherson area in past day
Also four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Kherson area where units of the 35th Marine and 121st Territorial Defense brigades were hit near Zolotaya Balka and Lvovo settlements of the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
CEC to consider issues of Putin’s registration as presidential candidate on January 29
CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolay Bulayev told TASS on January 26 that the commission had verified 60,000 out of 315,000 signatures submitted by Putin’s election headquarters
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, the Russian defense ministry said
Trump says America ‘lost its way’
Former US President also said the Biden administration is "destroying our country"
Ankara sees US seeking to exit not only Syria but entire Middle East — newspaper
The Turkish authorities cite the PKK and YPG as the main threats to the country’s national security
France suspends financing UN agency helping Palestinian refugees
The French foreign ministry expressed concern over reports that the agency’s employees had links to Hamas and said that hopes that the ongoing probes would throw light on the situation and "will be accompanied by concrete measures that are to be carried out swiftly."
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
The vehicle is made entirely from Russian-made components
Talks on Transnistria to resume after Ukrainian conflict is settled — Moldovan deputy PM
Informal discussions between the mediators continue, Moldova Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said
US strikes on Yemen only escalate chaos — Bloomberg
That resulted in a sharp decline in shipments through a waterway that normally handles about 12% of global seaborne trade, according to the report
Algeria requests Security Council’s meeting on Middle East for January 31
Earlier reports said the Arab states plan to work more actively in the Security Council from Monday
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian units near Rabotino and Verbovoye in Zaporozhye area
The enemy lost up to 70 servicemen
North-South corridor’s role to increase given instability in Red Sea — Russia’s Deputy PM
"The main focus is on the development of the North-South international transportation corridor," Alexey Overchuk said
Islamic Resistance says its drones attacked CIA base in northern Syria
Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the military facility that came under attack is controlled by a CIA regional unit
LNA Commander Haftar meets with Russian deputy defense minister in Benghazi
No further details were given
Russian troops hit Ukraine’s ammunition, fuel depots — Defense Ministry
In addition, 118 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military hardware were hit in 137 areas
Kremlin angry West says nothing to condemn Kiev's terrorist attack on Ilyushin-76 plane
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the disaster was unprecedented and required a proper assessment by the international community
Vladimir Putin still does not use smartphone, spokesman says
While Putin does occasionally use the Internet, the head of state does not have too much time, Dmitry Peskov said
Diplomats discuss changing leadership of Palestinian Authority — NYT
According to the report, the US, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are discussing a transfer of power from current Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to another person to help convince Israel to hand over governance in the Gaza Strip and West Bank to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority once the conflict is over
Israel strikes back on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF
According to the IDF, following sirens the area of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, interceptors were fired at two suspicious aerial targets
US threat to confiscate Russian assets prompts countries to think of abandoning dollar
"They already "helped" to drive the bilateral relations into an impasse," he said
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Situation on Korean peninsula escalating to dangerous brink — North Korean paper
According to Pyongyang, the US is "instigating clashes everywhere across the world," which is leading to "a new world war
Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev outplays Zverev, through to 2024 Australian Open final
Daniil Medvedev, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, is now set to face off in the final of the 2024 Australian Open against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia earlier in the day in the other semifinal match
Putin gives start to construction of nuclear icebreaker Leningrad
The nuclear icebreaker Leningrad will be 173.3 m long and 34 m wide
Russian mixed martial arts champion Emelianenko waiting for marriage permission in jail
The fiancee's name has not been disclosed
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Spectators evacuated from theater catching fire in central Moscow
According to early reports, no one has been injured
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-9 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle and an MQ-1 multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
No need to build tunnel under Kerch Strait — Crimean leader
According to Sergey Aksenov, the implementation of the project could be relevant before the start of a special military operation
Tsirkon missile to pass test operation
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate test fired Tsirkon and is now armed with the missiles, Alexander Leonov noted
Israeli PM’s office describes meeting on Gaza as constructive
The sides will continue discussing outstanding differences during additional consultations in the coming week
Alexander Stubb, Pekka Haavisto leading Finland’s presidential election
According to the country’s justice ministry, Stubb is scoring 28.3% of the vote and Haavisto - 25.8% after counting 61.1% of ballots
Moscow asks Chisinau to ensure voting of Russians living in Moldova — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Department of the CIS Countries said the possibility to take part in voting is a right guaranteed to Russian citizens by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, wherever they are staying
Israeli military engaging in battles with Palestine resistance in West Bank — report
According to the Al Jazeera, the IDF is storming the cities of Qabatiya and Qalqilya
Russia open to substantive proposals for diplomatic settlement in Ukraine — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said there’s no hope now that the West will change its approach to the Ukrainian settlement
Neither Belarus nor Russia wants war, both open to friendly steps — Lukashenko
Belarusian President emphasized that preserving the truth about World War Two is the most important issue
US plans for Ukraine focus on defense this year — The Washington Post
The emerging plan is a sharp change from last year, when the US and allied militaries rushed training and sophisticated equipment to Kiev in hopes that it could quickly push back Russian forces
Russia is China’s second-biggest trade partner among non-Asian states — Putin
"Among non-regional countries we are actually the second in terms of trade with China after the United States, having already outpaced Germany on this measure," the Russian president said
Russia to do its utmost to completely wipe out Nazism — Putin
Nothing can stop the aspirations of millions of people, Russian President said
Pentagon neither confirms nor denies plans to station nuclear weapons in UK
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said in its article that its reporters had found in Pentagon’s documents new mentioning of a plan that could provide for stationing of nuclear munitions at the Lakenheath military base in the Suffolk County
Russian army repels Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye Region — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 80 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, as well as a Grad multiple rocket launcher
US to bring to responsibility pro-Iranian groups for attack on US forces in Jordan
US President Joe Biden said that United States will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing
Press review: Kiev wipes out own POWs in plane attack and Chadian president visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 25th
Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ obstructs other countries’ proposals on Ukraine — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said the fourth meeting on Ukraine in the "Copenhagen format" was held in the Swiss city of Davos on January 14
Italy’s Jannik Sinner beats Russian Daniil Medvedev to win Australian Open
Sinner, the fourth seed, has beaten the Russian tennis player 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the final
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip nears 26,500 — health ministry
65,087 people have suffered wounds
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
No gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, PM says
The Ukrainian Prime Minister’s statement followed the video address of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico after bilateral talks
Europe’s standard of living depends on restoring relations with Russia — Deputy PM
"The end of the globalization era, the politicization of the EU's decision-making process, and the severance of economic relations with Russia are stripping Europe of the competitive advantages that have underpinned its prosperity," Alexey Overchuk said
Kremlin refrains from commenting on Hungary’s potential claims to Transcarpathia
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov recommended that journalists address this issue to the ultra-right
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
US, NATO’s aggressive policies may result in clash between nuclear powers — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova said that Russia was fully aware of the seriousness of the situation and "systematically sends sobering signals to the Western countries"
Three US soldiers killed, at least 20 wounded in drone attack on US base in Jordan — TV
The US base is located near the border with Syria. According to CNN, this is the first time since the beginning of hostilities in the Gaza Strip when US soldiers were killed in the Middle East
Russian troops repel three attacks in Donetsk area — Defense Ministry
In addition, personnel and equipment of the 22nd, 28th, 42nd mechanized and the 17th tank brigades of the Ukrainian army were hit near settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Erdogan condemns attack in Istanbul’s Catholic church
The Istanbul prosecutor’s office has launched a probe
Zelensky asks for peace talks, while US tries to keep Ukraine war going — congresswoman
The congresswoman commented on X on a recent report in The New York Times saying that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky called for peace, but not for more weapons "for new offenses," in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Advanced electronic warfare systems to enter service with Russian troops in 2019
The Pole-21 radio jamming modules are designated to protect vital facilities of the armed forces and the country’s infrastructure from precision weapons
INTERVIEW: Ukraine plans to steal more than $2 bln of Russian assets — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said Ukraine's plans to confiscate two Russian An-148 airliners can be viewed as "blatant theft," but the Kiev regime's plans, he said, are not limited to this
International coalition’s base in northern Iraq attacked by drone
According to the Shafaq News, the drone delivered a strike on the base located near the Erbil international airport on Sunday afternoon
Rosatom plans physical launches at NPP in Bangladesh, India
Director General Alexey Likhachev pointed out that some agreements with other countries are being finalized
Heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov may enter service with Russia’s Navy in late 2024
The heavy aircraft carrier has been under repair at the 35th shipyard for six years
Russia says its forces pushed back Ukrainian assault groups in Kharkov, Donetsk regions
Sergey Zybinsky, a spokesman for the battlegroup, also said the battlegroup's heavy flamethrower systems inflicted three strikes on strongpoints of platoons from the Ukrainian 60th Mechanized Brigade in the area of Tabayevka in the Kharkov region
Implementation of Putin-Kim agreements in full swing, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that he has "warm memories" about his visit to Pyongyang last year and the "magnificent hospitality" provided by the North Korean side
Russia, India raising military-technical cooperation to new level — source
According to the source, Russia-India ties on the track of military-technical cooperation are "truly unique and time-tested"
NATO’s planned drills near Russian borders increase risk of military incidents — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian side "has no plans to attack NATO countries"
Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger announce their withdrawal from ECOWAS
According to the statement, instead of helping the three nations fight against terrorism, ECOWAS has only provoked a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Sahel countries by means of its sanctions
Polling stations open as Finland holds presidential election
The polling stations will be open until 8:00 p.m
Press review: Swiss offer to broker Ukraine talks and US green-lights F-16 sales to Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 26th
Politician Andrey Bogdanov submits documents to CEC to run for Russia’s president
The number of applicants for nomination as presidential candidates in the upcoming elections has already exceeded 30
Putin: Il-76 was downed by US or French air defenses, experts to prove it by next week
"A clear-cut answer to this issue will be voiced in two-three days," the Russian president noted
Rosneft pays $44.57 bln in taxes in 2023
The company makes a significant contribution to the Russian budget
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
One civilian killed, another one wounded in Novaya Kakhovka in Ukraine’ shelling attack
According to the region’s governor Vladimir Saldo, Novaya Kakhovka has been shelled by Ukrainian troops for the second day in the row
Russian Armed Forces destroy S-300 air defense system in Cherkasy region
Russian servicemen also hit fuel depots and aviation weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kirovograd and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Ukraine’s population shrank from 46 mln to 25 mln in 10 years since protests — Russian MFA
According to Alexey Polishchuk, lawlessness, human rights violations and corruption have become usual practice in Ukraine
Putin's meeting with IAEA director general not planned — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, Rafael Grossi said that he intended to visit the Zaporozhye Region, Kiev and Russia in the near future
Putin promises Lukashenko to inform about situation in special op zone
Other topics are expected to include cooperation within Eurasian integration formats
Russian troops improve situation along front line in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
The battlegroup West has repulsed six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, with the enemy losing up to 150 troops and four units of military hardware, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Court in Cyprus denies extradition of Russian Artur Petrov to US
Petrov, 34, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023 on a US Department of Justice (DOJ) request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Russian ambassador advises UK to opt out of confrontation with Moscow
Most British people have well preserved in their memory the fact that it was the Soviet Union that, alongside the allies, made a decisive contribution to victory over Nazi Germany, Andrey Kelin said
British warship repels attack by Houthi drone in Red Sea — ministry of defense
Neither of the crew members were hurt
China calls for end to fighting in Ukraine following Il-76 incident
Wang Wenbin stressed that political settlement is "the only way to overcome the crisis"
Russia carries out 13 strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, arsenals this week
Ukraine’s weekly losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to more than 740 troops, seven tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 artillery systems
EAEU GDP growth in 2024 projected to reach over 2.5% — Russia’s Deputy PM
In 2022, Armenia’s GDP grew by 12.6%, Kyrgyzstan’s - by 6.3%, Alexey Overchuk said
Putin takes part in launch of new wintering facility in Antarctica via video link
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is also taking part in the event
US recognizes success of Russian counter-measures against sanctions — Russian Ambassador
"This is so obvious that even a number of local officials are forced to acknowledge the success of the counter-measures implemented by the Government of the Russian Federation to mitigate the consequences of restrictions," he said
West to be complicit in attack on Il-76 if use of Western weapons proven — diplomat
On January 24, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange
Russia steps up petrochemical exports to Myanmar — minister
Reshetnikov added that Moscow started to buy more textiles, rice, fruit and rum from Myanmar
Germany to suspend funding for UN agency helping Palestinian refugees
Germany will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through other channels, according to the statement
Both Istanbul Catholic church gunmen detained — Turkish interior minister
An investigation is underway
Child injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Voronezh — governor
Alexander Gusev noted that the medics will visit this family later again to make sure no other consequences were inflicted
ECOWAS expecting official notification from three Sahel nations about their withdrawal
It also said that the ECOWAS Commission is open to talks
US, China need to prevent competition from veering into conflict, Sullivan tells Wang Yi
US National Security Adviser told Chinese Foreign Minister about "the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait"
EAEU understands West will not replace Russia as trading partner — Russia’s Deputy PM
"Partners in the EAEU recognize how closely connected our economies are, so they understand that damage to Russia and Belarus will also hurt them," Alexey Overchuk said
At least 40 people die in Israeli’s strikes on residential houses in Gaza — TV
No further details were provided
Missile that hit Russia’s Il-76 was fired from Kharkov Region — Investigative Committee
The investigators also noted to the materials of the criminal case the IDs of the Ukrainian servicemen killed in the crash, as well as accompanying documents of Russia’s federal penitentiary service
Jordan says attacked US base is located in Syria
According to Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Miibaidin, the base is located in Syria’s al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan
EU not prepared for potential armed conflict with Russia — Politico
The newspaper explains that since the end of the Cold War, the number of armed forces in EU countries has decreased by 2.5 times, from 3.4 million troops in 1989 to 1.3 million in 2022
