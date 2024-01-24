Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed a French-made SAMP-T air defense system in service with the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones.

The strikes also hit ammunition depots of the Ukrainian 31st Mechanized Brigade and 26th Artillery Brigade, a radar station of the S-300 air defense system, 127 artillery units in firing positions, military servicemen and equipment across a total of 132 areas.

Here are the details of this and other combat operations that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"The battlegroup West, supported by aviation and artillery fire, repelled five attacks by assault groups of the 25th Airborne Brigade, 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades and 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Sinkovka, in the Kharkov Region, and Terny, in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy suffered losses in manpower near Berestovoye and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Ukraine lost up to 175 soldiers, two tanks, five other vehicles, a Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery gun and four Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units.

Krasny Liman area

"The battlegroup Center, with aviation and artillery fire support, repelled two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades near the settlement of Yampolovka in the Dontesk People’s Republic and inflicted damage on the enemy’s manpower near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses over the past day were up to 260 personnel, two tanks, eight armored vehicles and nine motor vehicles.

Donetsk area

Units of the battlegroup South improved positions at the forward edge. Two attacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 24th mechanized brigade were repelled near the settlement of Shumy in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 22nd, 28th and 42nd mechanized brigades and the 80th air assault brigade were struck near the settlements of Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka. The enemy lost roughly 220 troops, three tanks, eight armored combat vehicles and 16 cars," the ministry said.

Also, as part of counterbattery battles over the past day, destroyed were a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M777 artillery system, a US-made M119 towed howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 artillery mount and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers.

South Donetsk area

"Units of the battlegroup East, supported by aviation and artillery, inflicted damage on the Ukrainian 79th airborne brigade near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses in the South Donetsk area over the past day amounted to about 105 personnel and three motor vehicles.

As part of counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a UK-made FH70 howitzer, a D-20 howitzer, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system.

Zaporozhye area

Units of a Russian battlegroup, supported by aviation and artillery fire, have struck clusters of personnel from the Ukrainian armed forces’ 33rd mechanized brigade and 128th mountain assault brigade and the 3rd brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in the areas of Rabotino, Stepovoye and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region.

The enemy lost up to 50 servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-20 artullery gun.

Kherson area

As a result of the fire damage inflicted on the Ukrainian 35th Marine Brigade, the Ukrainian National Guard’s 23rd Brigade, as well as the 121st, 123rd and 126th territorial defense brigades near Tyaginka, Zmiyevka, Zolotaya Balka and Mikhailovka in the Kherson Region, up to 60 Ukrainian troops, seven vehicles, and a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun were destroyed.

Air Force and air defenses

Russian air defenses shot down eight HIMARS rockets and two Tochka-U tactical missiles.

A total of 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Olshana, Tavolzhanka and Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region; Spornoye, Shevchenko and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Belogorovka, Zhitlovka and Ploshchanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Radensk, Sagi and Babino in the Kherson Region; and Svetloye, Verbovoye and Smeloye in the Zaporozhye Region.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 568 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 11,140 unmanned aerial vehicles, 452 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,768 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,206 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,846 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,838 special military motor vehicles.