Moscow to announce dates for Putin’s visit to Turkey in due time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Arrangements are currently being made for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as he promised to announce the dates for upcoming bilateral talks in due time.

"We have repeatedly said that arrangements are underway for a Russian-Turkish summit," Peskov told reporters. "As soon as the [two] presidents coordinate the date for [Putin’s] visit, we will let you know, in due time," he pledged.

Earlier, Turkiye reported, citing sources, that Ankara expects Putin to visit the republic on February 12. No more details were provided by the Turkish newspaper.

The schedule of meetings between Russia and Turkey was discussed earlier by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.