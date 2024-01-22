Russian borderline Belgorod Region hit 60 times by Ukraine, reports governor

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched some 60 attacks on settlements of the borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, including with UAVs and kamikaze drones, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that nobody was injured in the attacks.

In the Shebekino municipality, <...> 14 mortar shells were fired at the Pankov farming community, six - at the village of Krasnoye, five - at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and two mortar shells were fired at the settlement of Leninsky. No casualties or damage were reported in these settlements," the governor blogged.

"The settlement of Murom was attacked by the enemy with the use of a kamikaze drone, with no damage reported. A civilian’s car was attacked by a kamikaze drone in the village of Terezovka, no one was injured," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, the Balki farmtown came under mortar fire in the Shebekino municipality, with four hits reported. The enemy also attacked it with a kamikaze drone, damaging an excavator and injuring no one, he said.

"In the Belgorod District, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Ustinka, <...> three fragmentation munitions were dropped from UAVs, while in the village of Shchetinovka - three explosive devices and two fragmentation munitions. Three enemy UAVs were destroyed in the village of Zhuravlevka. <...> After the air attack of the Ukrainian troops on January 21 was repelled by air defenses, destruction was reported in the village of Sevryukovo, where the fence of a private house was damaged," Gladkov specified.

According to the governor, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Dolgoe with five kamikaze drones in the Valuyskiy urban district, where damage to the roof of the hangar, the facade and a door was reported at an agricultural enterprise. Also, the village of Biryuch was shelled there from cannon artillery pieces, three hits were recorded, in which nobody was injured and no destruction was caused.