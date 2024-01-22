Over 2,800 children evacuated from Russia’s Belgorod Region amid Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Interior Ministry personnel have recently ensured the safe evacuation of over 2,800 children from the borderline Belgorod Region amid ongoing Ukrainian shelling attacks, Stanislav Kolesnik, deputy head of the ministry’s Main Department for the Protection of Public Order, said.

"We have ensured the safe evacuation of children following the recent bombardments of the Belgorod Region. As of yesterday, 2,805 children were evacuated to ten other regions of the country and 17 more are getting ready for a tourist trip to Abkhazia," he said at a parliamentary commission hearing on the Kiev regime’s crimes against minors.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired two rockets armed with cluster munitions and Czech-made multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at downtown Belgorod on December 30. According to the latest data, the attack killed 25 people, including five children, and left over 100 wounded. Additionally, dozens of residential buildings and civilian facilities were damaged. On December 31, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a retaliatory strike on military targets in Ukraine, particularly in the city of Kharkov, which caused Ukraine to suffer significant losses. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army is carrying out strikes on the Belgorod Region almost every day, killing and wounding civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure.