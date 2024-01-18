Russia to continue providing grant aid to Afghan population — MFA

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian side delivered another batch of humanitarian aid to Kabul on Thursday and will continue to provide gratuitous assistance to the population of Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On January 18, a special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered another batch of humanitarian aid, consisting of 33 tons of food, from Ramenskoye airfield to Kabul," the ministry said in a statement. "Russia, for its part, will continue to provide gratuitous aid to the population of Afghanistan."

According to the ministry, the cargo was gathered by the Volgograd Regional Public Organization for the Development of Culture "The House of Friendship." "This humanitarian action confirmed the existence of a positive potential for interaction between the states, including through regional structures providing assistance to the friendly Afghan people who suffered from the consequences of the devastating earthquake in the Herat province in October 2023," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.