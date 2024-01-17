Moscow, Pyongyang committed to political settlement on Korean Peninsula — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui reaffirmed their commitment to a political and diplomatic settlement on the Korean Peninsula at talks the day before, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"[The sides] confirmed mutual commitment to a political and diplomatic settlement of tensions in the region, fueled by irresponsible, provocative actions of the United States and its satellites," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that the results of Lavrov's meeting with his North Korean counterpart will be made public in the near future.

The foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea held talks on Tuesday, January 16. Later in the day, the top diplomats were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting focused on the development of bilateral cooperation between two countries.

Choe Son Hui is on an official visit to Russia on January 15-17.