Russia’s mission to UN sees no signs of possible end to current Middle East escalation

UNITED NATIONS, November 29. /TASS/. There are no signs indicating that the current round of tensions in the Middle East is nearing its end, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Chumakov told a plenary session of the UN General Assembly.

"The implementation of latest agreements about a humanitarian pause and exchange of hostages, reached with mediation of regional [countries], offers a certain glimpse of hope. However, regrettably, there have been no signs indicating that this spiral of violence is nearing its end," the Russian diplomat said.

"Senior Israeli officials’ plans to continue intense hostilities in the Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause are extremely alarming," Chumakov added. "The resumption of hostilities will lead to enormous civilian casualties and will aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe."

The diplomat added that from the very outset of the conflict, Russia has been calling for an "immediate, sustainable and lasting ceasefire."

On November 22, Hamas reported reaching a 4-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip with Israel, brokered by Egypt and Qatar. The agreements envisaged multi-step release of 50 children, teenagers (under 19) and women held in the enclave in exchange for 150 teenagers (under 19) and women from Israeli prisons. The truce came into force on November 24 at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT).

On November 27, the sides agreed to extend the ceasefire by two more days, under the previously agreed conditions.