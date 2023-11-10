Evacuation of Russians via Rafah crossing to take three days — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. It should take no more than three days to evacuate Russian nationals via the Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday.

"I don’t think it will take more than three days. It depends on the checkpoint’s capacity," he said.

"Today, we hoped that the process [of evacuation] would begin and that it would proceed steadily but, regrettably, a problem emerged. And we are working to resolve it," he said.

It was reported earlier that nearly 600 foreign nationals and people with dual citizenship would be able to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing on November 10 but the checkpoint was prevented from doing its work.