US unleashed ‘frontal assault’ on Russia to the damage of its own interests — diplomat

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. Washington has been engaged in a "frontal assault" on Russia, which continues despite being harmful to the United States’ own interests, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

In his words, "what happened was exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly warned about, last time - at a meeting on economic issues on November 1."

"Indeed, US sanctions pressure continues to intensify. Over the past years, the US administration has done literally everything to curtail mutually beneficial Russian-American cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Moreover, Washington is doing this to the detriment of its interests," the Russian diplomat said in a comment, posted on the embassy’s official Telegram channel.

"We are ready for such a development of the situation," he went on. "We witness a frontal attack on Russia from politics and economics to human rights issues. In fact, everywhere there is an attempt to hinder the development of our country, to prevent the growth of the ordinary people’s well-being. And the main goal, certainly, is to undermine the internal unity in the Russian Federation. With a high degree of confidence, we can assume that US pressure will increase as our society moves towards an important political event - the March presidential elections in Russia.".