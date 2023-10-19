UN should hold Biden accountable for Middle Eastern conflict — top Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin thinks that the UN has to hold US President Joe Biden liable for the escalated conflict in the Middle East.

"The tragedy unfolding in the Middle East, when civilians, the elderly, children and women are dying, has a culprit. We have already talked about this but today this is our official stance. The United States of America is the perpetrator and beneficiary here. <…> The United Nations in this situation should initiate the process of bringing Biden to account. If only the UN shows its worth and finally takes a stand (which is currently non-existent), then, possibly, the conflict will end," the top Russian lawmaker said at a plenary session in the lower house of Russia's parliament while discussing the State Duma’s address to the UN and world parliaments over the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He stressed that this issue should be raised in all parliaments across the world, "clearly indicating the culprits of this tragedy." "Biden should be held responsible. Either they (the US - TASS) should stop this, or the UN should hold him liable as a war criminal, as an individual behind the unleashing of this and other conflicts," Volodin added.