US weapons shipped to Afghanistan, Ukraine now killing people in Israel — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Weapons previously supplied by the US to Afghanistan and Ukraine are now being used in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as well, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"It is impossible to enumerate how many lethal weapons worth gigantic sums of money the US and its NATO allies have sent to help the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. How many [weapons] were abandoned in their inglorious flight from Afghanistan," Medvedev wrote in a column published on the website of leading Russian newspaper Izvestia. He pointed out that, "at the same time, no one was surprised or bothered by the fact that the military equipment of the vassal countries was constantly being looted and smuggled, ending up in the hands of various types of extremists and terrorists."

"As expected, today we are witnessing an obvious fact: US-made weapons from Kiev and Afghanistan are killing people in Israel as well," the senior official wrote.

He pointed to the fact that the US Congress, "with ostentatious indignation," is demanding an "urgent investigation" into where Hamas got these weapons and is "rushing to accuse Iran, Syria, Russia - anyone but themselves - of illegal [arms] deliveries." "[This is] hypocrisy of the highest order," Medvedev said, quoting from Mikhail Bulgakov's 1930s novel ‘The Master and Margarita’ to describe American politicians, who speak "with their eyes slanted toward their noses from constant lying."