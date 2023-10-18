Putin dismisses chatter about Russia 'losing the war' in Ukraine

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers claims that Russia is allegedly "losing the war" in Ukraine laughable.

"If Russia is losing the war, why should [Washington] supply [Kiev] with ATACMS missiles? Let them take back the ATACMS, all the other weapons too, sit down for pancakes, come to our place for a tea party," Putin said. "If the war is lost, what are we talking about? What are the ATACMS for? Ask them this question. Frankly, hilarious," the Russian president said, commenting on US President Joe Biden's assessment while answering reporters’ questions after his visit to China.

Earlier, Biden said in an interview with CBS that he believes Washington can unite all of Europe, deprive the Russian leadership of any latitude in their actions and "put down" the Russian president.