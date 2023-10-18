Mideast leaders do not want conflict to continue and intensify, says Putin

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Leaders of the Middle Eastern states do not want the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to continue and turn into a full-blown war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As for my impression after the talks with five leaders of the region, these talks were important and timely. I can tell you the main thing, without details: I formed the impression that no one wants the conflict to continue and intensify. To my mind, among the basic actors someone does not want it by definition and someone fears something but I have formed the impression that there are practically none who would be ready for the conflict to develop and turn into a full-blown war," the Russian leader told reporters.

On October 16, Putin held phone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Russian leader discussed the Mideast escalation and the settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict during the phone talks.