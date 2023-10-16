Russia continues to notify US of ballistic missile launches — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 16. /TASS/. Russia has been taking measures to maintain stability in the nuclear missile sphere, including adherence to the central quantitative limitations that are stipulated in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), a senior diplomat has said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee on disarmament.

Also, Russia continues to notify the United States of the launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov, said in a statement.

"Russia is taking a number of measures to maintain stability and predictability in the nuclear missile sphere. We continue to adhere to the central quantitative limitations stipulated by the New START Treaty and notify the United States of upcoming launches of ICBMs and SLBMs," he said.

Russia continues to observe the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of land-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles (INF), which "is under serious pressure due to US intensive preparations for the deployment of such weapons in Europe and the Asia-Pacific Region."

On February 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty but not withdrawing from it altogether. He explained that in order to return to the discussion of further activities under this agreement, the Russia wished to have clarity as to how it would take into account the arsenals of not only the United States, but also of the other NATO nuclear powers - Britain and France. On February 28, Putin signed a law suspending Russia's participation in the New START.