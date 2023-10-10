Middle East conflict prone to spreading — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The current crisis in the Middle East is dangerous because of its potential to spread and spill beyond the current borders of the Arab-Israeli conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The situation is more than alarming. It is potentially dangerous because of its ability to spread and go beyond the current zone of the Arab-Israeli conflict," he said in a comment for ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ TV show on Russia’s Channel One, published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized the importance for the sides to "show restraint."

Commenting on public calls to "bomb Iran," heard in the United States amid the latest round of tensions around the Gaza Strip, the spokesman said that "it is very important now <…> to keep these hotheads with no habit of having a mind of their own, away from political decision-making."

"Only those with a genuine political will to engage in the reconciliation process, with skills and potential required for this reconciliation process, should be involved," he added.

The latest round of tensions in the Middle East was sparked by the October 7 attack of Hamas militants on the territory of Israel. According to the latest reports, clashes and shelling have left some 900 Palestinians dead and more than 4,500 wounded, and over 1,000 Israelis dead and over 3,400 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.