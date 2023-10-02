Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 100 times over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 100 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The town of Shebekino came under artillery fire five times. There are three casualties. A woman with shrapnel wounds in the neck was taken to the hospital. Two men have shrapnel wounds in their legs. They received first aid from firefighters. Both men were taken to the city hospital for further treatment," the governor said.

According to Gladkov, four commercial buildings, one administrative building, one facility, one bus and five cars were damaged in Shebekino. On October 1, the Ukrainian forces fired three artillery shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, two and five mortar shells at the settlement of Leninsky and the village of Murom, respectively. "The village of Sereda was also shelled from mortars seven times. No one was injured. The windows, the facade and the fence of one private house were damaged," Gladkov reported.

In the Borisovsky district, an improvised explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter on a private house in the village of Bogun-Gorodok on Sunday. "A man, the owner of the house, was injured. He independently sought medical help. His preliminary diagnosis is cerebral contusion and barotrauma. He was taken to the city hospital, where doctors are providing him with all necessary medical care. The windows of a private house were shattered by the blast wave and the fence was damaged," the governor informed.

In the Belgorod Region, eight artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka, while two grenades fired at the village of Shchetinovka. Also in Zhuravlevka, a shrapnel munition was dropped from a drone.

In the Valuysky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 41 MLRS shells and four mortar shells at the Babka village. In the Volokonovsky district, seven mortar shells were fired at the area near the village of Plotvyanka, and five grenades were fired at the village of Stariy. In the Graivoronsky district, the enemy fired four mortar shells at the outskirts of Gorkovsky and seven at Dronovka.